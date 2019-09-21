Menu
A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from west of Gladstone.
Young boy missing from Gladstone

Maddelin McCosker
21st Sep 2019 3:28 PM

POLICE are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing west of Gladstone on Saturday afternoon.

The boy was last seen at a Glen Eden address at approximately 6.15pm on Friday night.

He is described as 160cm tall with brown hair and blue eyes and is believed to be in the company of a 15-year-old boy.

When last seen, he was wearing a plain black T-shirt with ‘NB” printed on the front, a cream coloured ‘DC’ cap, light blue Adidas shorts and wither white Nike shoes or blue Adidas slides.

His current location is unknown and police are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or knows where he may be to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about a crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1901839726

