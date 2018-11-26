Gun threat to Qld school

POLICE have been investigating a gun threat to a school north of Brisbane.

Australian Federal Police and Queensland Police today arrived at Bribie Island State High School after a threat was made on social media.

A Queensland Police spokesman said it was an "old threat" that resurfaced at the weekend.

"The threat was made months ago but resurfaced (via new comments) recently," he said.

"A boy was spoken to this morning in regards to the incident but basically it was just social media gossip."

Parents took to Facebook to express their frustration at the alleged lack of communication between the school and guardians regarding the incident.

Melanie Willmington said: "No word from Education Qld. Only my kids have told me".

Casey Humphreys also fired up and said: "Very poool form! But they are quick to contact us if the childs uniform is not right or you owe for a subject fee".

Stuart John Parrant said: "Most times it's a hoax but these days it should be taken seriously and the safety of the children first".

Michelle King said: "Well I haven't been told. My daughter rang me to tell me. That's a joke, not being informed from the school".

Education Queensland was contacted for comment and has yet to respond.

Bribie Island State High School confirmed there was an incident involving police but refused to comment further.