The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was deployed to Great Keppel Island this afternoon to treat a young boy with suspected marine stings.

A YOUNG boy was treated on Great Keppel Island this afternoon who was suspected to have been stung by a marine animal.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to a four-year-old boy around 2.10pm who experienced symptoms of a sting while he was swimming.

The young boy was stabilised on scene by flight crew staff.

He was flown to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.