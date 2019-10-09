Menu
The second boy involved in a serious crash near Gordonvale has been flown to Townsville Hospital. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Family fights for life following road crash

by Grace Mason
9th Oct 2019 4:53 PM
TWO young boys who were seriously injured in a crash near Gordonvale have been flown to Townsville Hospital and are fighting for their lives alongside their mum.

The 48-year-old Brinsmead woman was driving north on the Bruce Highway on Monday when her car collided head-on with a southbound semi-trailer.

She was initially flown to Townsville Hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

Her two sons, aged 11 and 13, were initially treated at Cairns Hospital, but have now also been flown south.

Tragically they are also both in a critical but stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind the crash with initial investigations suggesting the woman's car travelled onto the wrong side of the road.

It occurred on the Mulgrave River Bridge with the road closed for four hours.

The 54-year-old truck driver from Flying Fish Point also suffered serious leg and internal injuries.

It is understood he had been transporting seafood when the crash occurred about 4.30pm.

Police have called for anyone with dashcam footage or anyone who may have witnessed the crash and is yet to speak with them to come forward.

