Young Braith leaves them in his dust

Braith Thomas finished first in the Junior Sedans New Stars feature on Saturday night.

SPEEDWAY: 13-year-old Braith Thomas is becoming pretty used to being interviewed after rolling out of the Rockhampton Showground’s speedway track.

Pulling himself out of his car after taking out a win in his second Junior New Stars heat in Saturday’s McCosker Super Sedans Series (round three), Thomas was grinning ear to ear.

“I know you. I’ve seen you a couple of times,” he said to The Morning Bulletin reporter.

And sure enough, this reporter expects it won’t be the last time the pint-sized speed demon makes his way into the news.

Thomas achieved his goal for the night, taking out the Junior Sedans New Stars feature with 108 points, followed by Shenaya Lowther on 69 points and Braydon Storer on 61.

“It’s pretty tough. You’re still going to have to drive around them but good to get the two wins,” he said.

“I’m just listening to everything pop and dad say, and taking their advice.

“I’m just holding it flat.”

Despite some tough competition, including some close moments on the track, Thomas was able to pull ahead with an undeniable finish in his second heat.

“I just drove it harder than them,” he said of his stiff competition.

Pulling into park after a successful heat in the Super Sedans was another Rocky driver, Justin Smithwick.

“I started out two on the outside and got the win,” he said.

“Every time you get a round it’s a good night. If you can move forward in other heats or even stay where you are, it gives you good points to stay up front in the feature.”

Smithwick said the competition was impressive, with lots of “good equipment” and skill.

“You have to be on your A-game because they can take it away from you real quick,” he said.

“Just Randall was on pole and I saw his bonnet a few times – he stayed with me.

“That’s what you like, good, hard, clean racing.”