Young painter bashed, threatened with gun at 7-Eleven

A 21-year-old Brisbane painter who has just started his own business faces a possible lengthy recovery after he was savagely bashed on Tuesday morning after popping down to his local convenience store for a packet of smokes.

Coorparoo man Lachlan Warner has put the call out on social media for help "finding the dog that bashed" him at 7-Eleven Greenslopes about 10am.

Mr Warner said the alleged offender, who he described as being of dark complexion with a short beard, short dark hair and a mole on the left side of his face, confronted him over accusations Mr Warner was staring at him.

"Some dude tried to punch on with me, I told him to f*** off and he basically tried to provoke me, he then revved his car and yelled abuse so I went to take a picture of his number plate," Mr Warner said.

"He sped off and parked down the road and got out of his car and ran at me, kicked me to the ground, choked me unconscious and proceeded to kick me in the face.

"He stole my phone and my dead father's necklace (and) after that he drove off waving a gun."

Coorparoo painter Lachlan Warner, 21, was bashed at 7-Eleven Greenslopes about 10am on May 11. Picture: Facebook

Speaking to the South-East Advertiser from the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he remains, Mr Warner said he had a "lot of trauma" in his neck and head area, and he was wearing a neck brace.

He said he had just popped out for a packet of smokes amid a morning of attempting to secure clients in the area for his new painting business, Warner's Painting and Decorating - he previously worked on the Gold Coast for 7-8 years.

His interview was cut short after he was required to undertake a CAT scan.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed they were called about 10am and said investigations were continuing.

A QAS spokesman said they attended the scene at 10.08am.

