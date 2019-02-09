Young Bundy adventurers are bold, not old

BOLD NOT OLD: Britt Roberts and Jack Hambrecht didn't want to wait until retirement to travel Australia.

BOLD NOT OLD: Britt Roberts and Jack Hambrecht didn't want to wait until retirement to travel Australia. contributed

TRAVELLING Australia in a caravan typically conjours images of the grey nomad society holding up highway traffic.

But these two outgoing locals are well inside their 20s and are breaking the stereotype of a caravanner's lifestyle.

Bundaberg couple Brittney Roberts and Jack Hambrecht had dabbled in overseas travel but found their holidays always seemed to end too soon.

After ticking off New Zealand, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Canada, Singapore and Bali, the adventurers decided they had overlooked one of the most diverse countries on Earth - their own backyard.

In July 2016, Britt and Jack decided they would head off into the great unknown on the adventure of a lifetime.

"We didn't really want to wait until we retire to travel, enjoy life and see things," Britt said.

"We wanted to do it while we're still young and able to do all the fun things like climbing mountains and doing hikes.

"We also wanted to prove that you didn't have to wait until you're older. We really want to encourage young people to get out into Australia rather than go overseas - to see what our country has to offer."

The pair saved up their pennies, bought a caravan and headed north to create the Bold Not Old movement.

"Old nomads have their nicknames on the back of their vans so we decided to call ourselves Bold Not Old," Britt said.

This will be the duo's third year on the road, loving every minute of their open-plan trek around the country.

"People always ask how long we've been on the road and how much time we've got left of our trip, but we didn't want to set out a time frame," Britt said.

"Our plan was to just conquer Australia, but at our own pace."

The couple has parked up in Cairns for six months, then based themselves at the tip of Australia in Punsand Bay for four months before settling in Darwin for the past year.

They said a lot of people tended to compact the experience down to three or six months, but Britt said there was so much that gets missed when only visiting the tourist destinations.

Working on their travels was always going to be necessary, but Britt said if you're open to what's available, there's always a job to be done.

Britt is a teacher and Jack an electrician by trade, but have worked on stations as jackaroo and jillaroo, as cleaners and cooks in caravan parks, and even picked dragon fruit through Darwin's holiday season.

"You might have to step out of your comfort zone but there's plenty of work out there if you're open to any opportunity," Britt said.

"We have everyday bills like everyone else. We still have a house in Bundaberg, we're still paying a mortgage and car repayments, the things that everyday people have, we're just making it happen."

Their next big adventure begins after they tie the knot in May.

"We begin our trip to Arhnem Land after the wedding, then we'll make our way over to Western Australia, travelling the Gibb River Rd through the Kimberleys," Britt said. "I'm most looking forward to experiencing the small communities, looking at how they live and immersing ourselves in their cultures."

If they could give their younger selves any advice, it would be to do it sooner.

"Don't be afraid, dive in head first and take it from there," Britt said.

"Take more opportunities when they come, and be bold."

Follow Britt and Jack's journey at the Facebook page Bold Notold or @bold_notold on Instagram.