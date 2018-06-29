Young Capras doing themselves and region proud: Seibold

CHARGING RUN: Back rower Charlice Atoi has been one of the Capras under-20's star performers this year.

RUGBY LEAGUE: CQ Capras under-20's co-coach Damien Seibold is confident he has unearthed a handful of players who will go on to forge successful careers in the Q-Cup.

He said that had been one of the biggest positives to come out of the team's first year in the Hastings Deering Colts competition, which is aligned with the Intrust Super Cup.

Seibold said the likes of captain and outside back Zaine Hammond, utility Eli Noovao, fullback Blake Moore, back rower Chalice Atoi and halfback Ryan Flintham had proven they were destined for bigger things in the rugby league arena.

The Capras have won four of their 11 fixtures so far, to be placed 11th in the 15-team competition.

Unfortunately, injury has plagued them for the past couple of months and seven of the best players had to watch on from the sidelines as they were soundly beaten by Tweed Heads in their last outing.

The Capras have welcomed the two-week break and Seibold expected them to be close to full strength for their home clash against the Mackay Cutters on Saturday.

But just as he was welcoming the return of six regulars, he lost another of his star performers with winger Elijah Anderson injured in local league.

Seibold said the Capras were looking for a strong finish to the season, and a top six finish was not out of the question.

"We've got a good run home with a number of winnable games,” he said.

"We can probably afford to drop one or two games but what we'll be looking for is a little improvement each week.”

Seibold said the players had coped well with the monumental step up to the weekly grind of the quality Colts competition.

"Apart from Jack White, who has played a little bit of Storm 20s and has experienced the week-in, week-out physicality, the rest of the guys haven't played a full season at this level before.

"They've all played 16s and 18s in the past, which were six to eight-week competitions.

"They've definitely realised there are no easy games here, but I've definitely been impressed with how they've gone about things.

"Every time they step out on the field they do themselves and their region proud.”

