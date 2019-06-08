Young Capras on hot streak: 'Everyone is doing their job'

GOOD FORM: The Capras 20s celebrate their big win over the Norths Devils in Round 13 of the Hastings Deering Colts competition last weekend.

GOOD FORM: The Capras 20s celebrate their big win over the Norths Devils in Round 13 of the Hastings Deering Colts competition last weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Damien Seibold is one happy coach.

His Capras 20s have won five of their past seven games to be sitting just two points outside the eight in the Hastings Deering Colts competition.

Despite being plagued with injury throughout the season - a handful of regulars are still sidelined - the team continues to get the results.

Their most recent win was a 40-4 drubbing of the highly fancied Norths Devils at Browne Park last weekend.

Seibold rated it the best performance the team had put together in the two years of the competition.

The coach is proud of his young charges.

"We're playing some really good footy,” he said.

"The attention to detail and the work ethic of the boys has been really impressive.

"The thing that's most pleasing as a coach is seeing not only the team but every individual getting better every week.”

The Capras are on the road this weekend, heading to Cairns to take on the fourth-placed Northern Pride.

Capras 20s lock Brodee Barrett spins a pass away in his team's win over the Norths Devils. CQ CAPRAS

"That will be another challenge,” Seibold said.

"We just need to keep turning up and working hard for each other and you never know what we can do up there.

"They've got a big forward pack. They like to play really direct through the middle and their outside backs are very fast.

"We need to make sure we're concentrating on what we're trying to do more than anything but if we can slow them down in the middle it will certainly help us.”

Seibold said halfback Blake Moore had been a standout this season, doing an excellent job "steering the ship”.

Prop Isaiah Conway and fullback Travis Turnbull had been great inclusions, while Wes Sisifa and Lachlan Hubner had also been playing really well.

Halfback Blake Moore has been outstanding for the CQ Capras 20s. CQ CAPRAS

But Seibold is quick to point out it has been a complete team effort.

"Everyone is doing their job which is why we are being competitive and winning games,” he said.

"If we keep doing what we've been doing, and that's improving every week, we'll win the games we should win which will put us in a position to make the top eight.

"But the job's not done yet. We've given ourselves a chance and it's up to us whether we want to keep working hard and make the semis, which is our goal.”

Today's game kicks off at 4.20pm at Barlow Park.

The Intrust Super Cup game between the Capras and the Pride is at 6pm.

