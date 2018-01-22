Young Capras player busted drink driving

Jack Alexander Pattie, 18, pleaded guilty to one charge relating to failing to check everyone in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, one for not displaying his P plates and one for drink driving.

Jack Alexander Pattie, 18, pleaded guilty to one charge relating to failing to check everyone in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, one for not displaying his P plates and one for drink driving. Facebook

A MEMBER of the CQ Capras under-20s squad fronted court yesterday.

Jack Alexander Pattie, 18, pleaded guilty to one charge relating to failing to check everyone in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, one for not displaying his P plates and one for drink driving.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said officers intercepted a vehicle driven by Pattie after he pulled out in front of them in Emerald at 3.40am on December 16, swerving across the road and travelling below the speed limit.

The court heard Pattie pulled over in the McDonald's car park and while police were talking to him, they noticed his passenger passed out next to him, not wearing a seatbelt.

Mr Fox said the provisional licence holder told police he'd drunk six or seven rum and cokes that night.

He had a blood alcohol reading of 0.117.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the second year auto electric apprentice had been visiting friends in Emerald.

She said he refused to ask friends to give him a ride after losing his licence so is now riding his bicycle to and from work and training.

"He doesn't believe his friends should cough up for something that was his fault,” Ms Legrady said.

She said he also wanted to get a breathalyser when he gets his license back to check he is not over the limit in the future when he gets behind the wheel and was relieved nothing serious happened this time as a result of his drink driving.

Ms Legrady submitted two letters of support, one from Pattie's boss and one from his rugby league coach, that impressed Magistrate Jeff Clarke who also commented on Pattie's honesty about the matter.

"Make sure this is the one blemish in your life,” Mr Clarke said.

"We were all young once and mistakes are made as young people in this area. Make sure there is no repetition of it.”

Mr Clarke took into account Pattie's month of immediate disqualification, early plea and letters of support when he ordered a five-month disqualification period and $1200 in fines.