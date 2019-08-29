Young champs take aim at school double

ALL FIRED UP: Frenchville vice-captain Lathan McMeeken, coach Kevin Guinane and captain Harri Meilland are primed for two big games of rugby league tomorrow and Monday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Frenchville Year 6 footy team is gearing up for two big games in four days.

On Friday, they will look to cap their unbeaten season with victory in the grand final of the 6A division of the Rockhampton Primary Schools Rugby League competition.

On Monday, the majority of the team will line up in the NRL Development Cup semi-final against Bowen's Queens Beach State School in Mackay.

Frenchville has made the state semis of the statewide under-12 schoolboys knockout competition five times in the past nine years, and the state final in 2010 and 2014.

Coach Kevin Guinane is hoping his team can ride their wave of momentum into the decider.

They won seven games on their way to being crowned the Capricornia champions and book their semi-finals berth.

"We're confident but until you see the size and skill of the other team it's hard to know what to expect,” Guinane said of Monday's clash.

"If our boys keep working for each other and keep a cool, calm head I think we'll do well.

"We're a very good defensive team and we've got some good attacking skills.

"It's going to take a good team to beat us.”

But it's first things first for Frenchville, who have their sights on claiming the RPSRL title tomorrow.

Standing in their way is a talented Berserker/Mt Archer team with whom they've had two tight tussles this season.

This Frenchville outfit is just one win away from two unbeaten seasons in the competition.

They won the 5A division premiership last year without dropping a game and were named Team of the Year.

That success followed them into the 6A division this year, where they have continued their impressive winning form.

Guinane does have a few headaches heading into Friday's decider, with three key players struck down with the flu this week.

He has his fingers were crossed they will be able to take their place at Browne Park at 1.30pm.

Guinane will be urging his players to "keep doing what they have been doing”.

"Berserker/Mt Archer are good defensively and they've got some good players so it will be a tough, hard game,” he said.

"We've played them twice and beaten them twice but they were both very close games.

"We need to make sure that we defend well and follow our patterns in play.

"My message to the boys on Friday will be work hard for each other and trust your teammates.”

GRAND FINAL DAY

