Young chef ambassador chosen for Beef Australia 2018

BEEF Australia 2018 has selected the winner of the Young Chef Ambassador Competition, which is another first for the world renowned Beef cattle expo held in Rockhampton.

Adelaide qualified chef Jack Wenham, will have the opportunity of a lifetime cooking alongside the exceptional line up of Celebrity Chefs in the PwC Celebrity Chef Restaurant, including names such as Curtis Stone, Iron Chef Sakai, Adrian Richardson and Jess Pryles, just to name a few.

"Jack was super excited once l told him the news, he will get the experience of a life time at Beef Australia and as our young Chef Ambassador, Jack will learn all about our great beef industry and why our beef is the best in the world,” Celebrity Chef Coordinator, Shane Bailey.

"As well as this Jack will learn about diversity of the carcase and all the different ways it can be cooked and enjoyed, including my personal favourite the Bavette.

Beef Australia is the only one of it's kind in Australia, held triennially, the expo attracted more than 90,000 visitors in 2015 with over 1100 registered International delegates and injecting $74 million into the economy.

The competition attracted entries from around Australia, that had to be original, whilst utilising a tasty cut of Australian Beef and accompany a detailed step-by-step recipe.

"Jack's dish was beautifully presented with the main star in this dish of course being the delicious cut of Flat Iron steak,” Shane said.

Jack will get to spend three days at Beef Australia 2018 and experience up close and personal tips of the trade and insider knowledge that other young chefs and apprentices only dream about.