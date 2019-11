Paramedics to a young child in Yeppoon who was involved in an incident at a skate park.

Paramedics to a young child in Yeppoon who was involved in an incident at a skate park.

A YOUNG child has been knocked out after a fall at a skate park on Lagoon Place in Yeppoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the two-year-old fell 3m while riding his bike, and hit his head on the concrete surface.

The incident happened about 5.20pm.

He lost consciousness for a short period of time but was alert when being treated by paramedics before being taken to Yeppoon Hospital for further checks.