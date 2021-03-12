Menu
William and Davis Sts
Young child in accident on Allenstown’s horror corner

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
12th Mar 2021 8:32 AM
At least three people, including a young child, have been involved in a two-vehicle crash on the corner of William and Davis Streets, Allenstown.

Emergency services were called to the scene before 8.30 on Friday morning.

It is the latest of many accidents on that corner.

A dark SUV has come to rest on the southern lane of William St which is yet to be closed to traffic.

A maroon SUV came to rest against a resident's fence on the corner.

There are no reports of serious injuries.

