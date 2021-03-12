Young child in accident on Allenstown’s horror corner

At least three people, including a young child, have been involved in a two-vehicle crash on the corner of William and Davis Streets, Allenstown.

Emergency services were called to the scene before 8.30 on Friday morning.

William and Davis Sts

It is the latest of many accidents on that corner.

A dark SUV has come to rest on the southern lane of William St which is yet to be closed to traffic.

A maroon SUV came to rest against a resident's fence on the corner.

There are no reports of serious injuries.