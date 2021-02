A young boy was believed to be struck by a vehicle on Bolsover St, outside of Crazy Joker on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 12.20pm.

The boy sustained a leg injury and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital via ambulance in a stable condition.

The northbound lane of Bolsover St was closed for some time and police were on scene doing traffic control.

QFES were also on scene.