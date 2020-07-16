Menu
Young children involved in highway smash

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
16th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
THREE young children have walked away physically unscathed after the white Ford Falcon they were travelling in was struck by another vehicle on Big River Way.

At around 5.50pm on Wednesday the 26-year-old northbound driver of the Falcon attempted to turn right into Old Post Office Lane just north of Ulmarra. As the driver made the turn, it collided with a white Toyota Prado travelling in the opposite direction.

"Ulmarra and Gulmarrard RFS arrived to find one car off the road and upside down while the other was still on the roadway," RFS Clarence Command district manager Stuart Watts said.

The driver of the Falcon and an eight-year-old child were taken to Grafton Base Hospital for assessment but were later released.

"Police assisted with getting the other two children, aged eight and two-months-old, back home with their family members," Coffs/Clarence police chief inspector Jo Reid said

"Despite significant damage to both cars we're glad to see that everyone's okay."

Mr Watts said that this incident showed how much of a positive impact the new motorway was having on local emergency service crews.

 

An accident Zac and myself have just completed north of Ulmarra on the Big River Way tonight. Thankfully everyone...

Posted by TNT Towing on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

 

"This incident was one of the good jobs where it doesn't have a tragic end like many other collisions on this road have experienced in the past," he said.

"The new road is proving its worth in terms of not having as many crashes."

However, while there were fewer collisions on Big River Way, local crews were kept busy elsewhere.

"In the last 24-hours, our Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service crews have attended two can fires, this incident, a shed fire at Woombah this morning and another crash at Tullymorgan Road, Ashby," he said.

"Each incident pulls them away from family and work commitments, but they never complain; I think that goes to show just how dedicated our crews are."

big river way car crash clarence crash clarence police clarence rfs stuart watts
Grafton Daily Examiner

