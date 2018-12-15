Menu
STOCKLAND INCIDENT: A five-year-old boy's hand got caught in the Stockland's travelator on Friday afternoon.
News

Young child's hand caught in travelator at Stockland

Leighton Smith
by
15th Dec 2018 4:33 PM
A YOUNG boy is lucky to still have all his fingers after a close call with one of Stockland Rockhampton's travelators yesterday.

At 4.15pm, Police, ambulance and firefighters were called to the scene where a five-old-year boy had "his hand stuck underneath the travelator” at the Kmart end of Stockland.

The travelator was stopped and a privacy screen was erected while emergency crews worked to free the boy.

STOCKLAND INCIDENT: The lefthand travelator was not running today after the incident.
Rumours swirled on social media speculating that the boy may have lost his fingers.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said with the assistance of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, they were able to free the boy's hand at approximately 4.50pm.

"We transported the boy to his residence with minor injuries,” the spokesperson said.

"He was very lucky.”

The escalator was subsequently closed for maintenance and repairs.

Photos were shared to The Morning Bulletin showing the travelator not operating this morning.

Stockland's media spokesperson was approached for comment on the safety of their travelators, and when they expected the travelator to return to service.

STOCKLAND INCIDENT: View from the top of the travelators at the K-mart end of Stockland.
