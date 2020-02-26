Young clubber ignores 10 day ban notice

NOT even two hours after police issued an 18 year old with a 10 day banning notice for the nightclub precinct, they located him outside another nightclub.

Tyreak William Goltz pleaded guilty on February 18 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of contravening a police banning notice.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police issued Goltz the notice outside the Zodiac on William St at 1.20am on February 2 and at 3.15am they found him outside the Giddy Goat.

He said Goltz told them he was waiting for his sister.

Goltz was fined $150 and no conviction was recorded.