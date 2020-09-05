Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police allege a 23-year-old was threatened with a knife in an armed robbery at Maroochydore on Saturday morning.
Police allege a 23-year-old was threatened with a knife in an armed robbery at Maroochydore on Saturday morning.
Crime

Young Coast man’s car stolen at knifepoint

Tegan Annett
5th Sep 2020 8:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young man had his car stolen after being marched back to his Cotton Tree home at knifepoint by a group of offenders, police allege.

The 23-year-old suffered bruising to his face in the alleged assault and armed robbery.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man was walking home with another person at 1.30am along Fourth Ave, Maroochydore, when they were approached by the offenders.

The victim was assaulted, threatened with a knife, and had his keys, phone and money stolen, according to police.

The offenders then walked the 23-year-old back to his Cotton Tree home before they allegedly stole his car.

The police spokesman said they were not known to each other.

No charges have been laid and police are continuing to investigate.

More Stories

armed robbery cotton tree maroochydore queensland police servce scd crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ miner’s arson rampage ignites pub, bins, and vehicles

        Premium Content CQ miner’s arson rampage ignites pub, bins, and vehicles

        News After being thrown out of a Blackwater pub, the miner put lives and property at risk with his arson rampage. He was also charged for trying to set a political...

        MAYOR’S COLUMN: The future of Rockhampton Airport

        Premium Content MAYOR’S COLUMN: The future of Rockhampton Airport

        Opinion “We are one of the cheapest airports for general aviation parking on the east coast...

        14 dream homes for sale at the Capricorn Coast right now

        Premium Content 14 dream homes for sale at the Capricorn Coast right now

        Property From absolute waterfront properties to secluded retreats, here are 14 of the most...

        LETTERS: Why are COVID-19 deaths exempt from post-mortems?

        Premium Content LETTERS: Why are COVID-19 deaths exempt from post-mortems?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.