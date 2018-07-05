Young coward puncher jailed after vicious attack in CQ servo

OFF TO JAIL: Nicholas Raymond Trafford viciously bashed a man and will pay the price for it.

ACTIONS have consequences and lives can be destroyed in seconds as one young CQ man learnt the hard way as he was led off to jail.

Not only had Nicholas Raymond Trafford, 20, wrecked his life but also his victim's face after a vicious blind-siding attack at a Puma service station on March 16, 2016.

On Tuesday morning, a solemn dread-locked Trafford had pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawfully doing grievous bodily harm (GBH) in the Rockhampton District Court.

The entire left side of the public gallery of the court room was packed with Trafford's family and supporters who were forced to watch a replay of the CCTV footage capturing the moment when Trafford dashed into the service station with his friend Nicholas Clyde Smithson to brutally bash a man.

The man had been in an argument with a drunken Trafford earlier in the night regarding a female who was known to both men. As he stood at the counter, the victim was punched from behind in the jaw before falling to the ground where he was further kicked and punched by Trafford before staff eventually intervened and he fled the scene.

The man suffered extensive injuries to the jaw and teeth, requiring $7485 worth of medical treatment including the insertion of a titanium plate.

Judge Michael Burnett had already sentenced Smithson for his lesser role in the bashing early last month, giving him probation and ordering him to pay compensation.

Police prosecutor Megan Jones explained how Trafford's criminal history was linked to alcohol abuse history.

She said not only was Trafford the main instigator of the offending which occurred in a public place involving multiple blows to an unsuspecting complainant but "there was an element of premeditation” as the victim was "essentially hunted down” and the "offending only ended with the intervention of third parties”.

Mr Polley pointed to Trafford's troubled upbringing in a broken home which set him off on the wrong path in life, leaving home at the age of 14 before turning to a life abusing alcohol and drugs.

He said his client remembered little of the night in question and was both horrified and surprised watching the video.

Trafford wrote a letter expressing his remorse to the victim and but was resolved to the reality of imprisonment.

Judge Burnett described the attack as a "most egregious assault” that was "short but brutal” and "disproportionate” to any perceived slight.

He described Trafford's behaviour as the "folly of youth” with a "failure to think through consequences” but said he had good prospects for rehabilitation.

The judge sentenced Trafford to three years imprisonment with a parole date of April 2, 2019 - in nine months time, with no order to pay compensation given Trafford's current unemployment.