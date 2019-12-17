Young cowboy all smiles after convincing win

RISING STAR: Jace Roberts scored a commanding win in the under-11 junior riding in the Christmas Showdown Series at the Great Western Hotel. Picture: JANN HOULEY

RISING STAR: Jace Roberts scored a commanding win in the under-11 junior riding in the Christmas Showdown Series at the Great Western Hotel. Picture: JANN HOULEY

RODEO: He did not score in the final round but Jace Roberts had already done enough to win the under-11 junior riding in the Christmas Showdown Series.

The eight-round series was run over four weekends at the Great Western Hotel, with competition in seven divisions.

Thomas Ramm is up-ended in the under-15 junior bull in the final round of the Christmas Showdown Series. Picture: JANN HOULEY

The action wound up on Saturday night.

Jace finished with 460 points for the series to take the overall win from Cooper Fuller and Taj Everingham who both finished with 200 points.

“I did pretty good,” Jace said after receiving his buckle.

The young gun started bull riding about five years ago, and said he had lots of fun out in the arena.

Joel Flanagan in action on Saturday night. Picture: JANN HOULEY

Dad Guy, who was a bull fighter in his younger days, said Jace was continuing to improve.

“He’s getting better,” Guy said. “He started off a bit nervous but he’s getting more confident now.”

The countdown is now on to the New Year’s Eve PBR Showdown at the Great Western.

With $10,000 in posted prize, the event will attract the most accomplished cowboys from around the nation as they strive to qualify for the 2020 PRB grand finals.

Dalton Neal in the under-8 poddy ride. Picture: JANN HOULEY

CHRISTMAS SHOWDOWN SERIES WINNERS

Under-8 poddy ride: Mahalia Sanders 1, Kai Everingham 2, Dalton Neal 3

Under-11 junior riding: Jace Roberts 1, Cooper Fuller 2, Taj Everingham 3

Under-13 senior riding: Nash Cameron 1, Jimmy McClelland 2

Under-15 junior bull: Luke Steel 1, John Flanagen 2, Cody Button 3

Under-19 bull riding: Jack Hallam 1, David McLeod 2, Brock Ivey 3

Rookie bull: Luke Steel 1, Brendan Buckholz 2

Open bull: Troy Berry 1, Jack Hallam 2, Jackson Gray 3