Young CQ auctioneer living out his dream job

2020 ALPA Young Auctioneer Competition winner and runner up Brodie Hurlie, Nutrien Lviestock, Injune, with Justin Rohde, Nutrien Livestock, Rockhampton.

AFTER some fierce competition at the 2020 ALPA Queensland Young Auctioneers Competition yesterday, Rockhampton’s Justin Rohde placed runner up.

The 20-year-old stock and station agent at Nutrien Livestock in Rockhampton was one of 10 Queensland finalists who got to showcase their auctioneering talent and compete for the state title at the Silverdale Saleyards.

The competitors sold three lots in front of an anxious crowd.

They were marked by a panel of three judges, selected based on their industry experience and strong selling backgrounds.

They evaluated their diction, values, voice and manner, as well as their unique presence and style.

Brodie Hurley, from Nutrien Livestock in Injune, was named the winner of the competition and was awarded the Queensland Country Life Shield, the Don Steele AM Cup, $500 cash, and various other prizes.

Justin said this was his first year competing and described the experience as “humbling”.

He said he was both thrilled to compete against such young talent and surprised to be called runner up.

“There is always room for improvement, but I was happy with how it went,” he said.

“It was certainly a different stage and different environment, but a great learning experience.

“Congratulations to Brodie Hurley, his win was very well deserved.”

Justin grew up on a mixed cattle enterprise in New South Wales and always wanted to get into the industry.

Two years ago, he landed his dream job at Nutrien Livestock in Rockhampton.

“I have walked through the ranks and was lucky enough to be given an opportunity to start selling at Gracemere Saleyards every week,” he said.

“I have been selling for 12 months there now.

“I am in my dream job and have been given a great opportunity. I love my work and will continue working as a stock and station agent and auctioneer into the future.

“You get to see plenty of people, plenty of good country and good cattle as well.”

Brodie and Justin have secured their spot in the 2021 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition, both representing Queensland at next year’s Sydney Royal Easter Show.