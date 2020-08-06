Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Morgan Harris, TopX Gracemere, will compete in today’s Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association Young Auctioneers Competition.Picture: Contributed
Morgan Harris, TopX Gracemere, will compete in today’s Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association Young Auctioneers Competition.Picture: Contributed
Rural

Young CQ auctioneers battle it out for state title

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
6th Aug 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOUR Central Queensland men are amongst 10 of the best young auctioneers in Queensland.

This talented group of finalists will battle it out today for the state title at the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association Young Auctioneers Competition.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, things were done a little differently this year.

Selections were held virtually, with nominees asked to send in a video of themselves conducting an auction of three consecutive lots of cattle in a regular sale.

The sale and competition will kick off at 1pm at Silverdale Saleyards, Silverdale.

The competition will be livestreamed at www.queenslandcountrylife.com.au/special-features/young-auctioneers/.

This year’s ALPA Queensland Young Auctioneers Competition finalists:

  • Corey Evans, Aussie Land & Livestock, Kingaroy.
  • Morgan Harris, TopX, Gracemere.
  • Brodie Hurley, Nutrien Livestock, Injune.
  • Brady Jackson, Elders Rural Services, Roma.
  • Simon Kinbacher, Elders Rural Services, Rockhampton.
  • Jake Robinson, Nutrien Livestock, Roma.
  • Justin Rohde, Nutrien Livestock, Rockhampton.
  • Cody Trost, GDL, Blackall.
  • Connor Veraart, Bartholomew & Co, Boonah.
  • Wyatt Wrigley, Eastern Rural, Dalby.
tmbrural young auctioneers competition
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Motorcyclist in hospital after rear-ending car

        Premium Content UPDATE: Motorcyclist in hospital after rear-ending car

        Breaking The motorcyclist suffered a shoulder injury, chest pain and abrasions.

        COURT: 45 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content COURT: 45 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        • 6th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        BOUNDARY BATTLE: One Nation wades in to defend ratepayers

        Premium Content BOUNDARY BATTLE: One Nation wades in to defend ratepayers

        News One Nation has poured fuel on the fire of the border dispute raging between Rocky...