Young CQ auctioneers battle it out for state title

Morgan Harris, TopX Gracemere, will compete in today’s Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association Young Auctioneers Competition.Picture: Contributed

FOUR Central Queensland men are amongst 10 of the best young auctioneers in Queensland.

This talented group of finalists will battle it out today for the state title at the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association Young Auctioneers Competition.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, things were done a little differently this year.

Selections were held virtually, with nominees asked to send in a video of themselves conducting an auction of three consecutive lots of cattle in a regular sale.

The sale and competition will kick off at 1pm at Silverdale Saleyards, Silverdale.

The competition will be livestreamed at www.queenslandcountrylife.com.au/special-features/young-auctioneers/.

This year’s ALPA Queensland Young Auctioneers Competition finalists: