Young CQ business owner puts on 4 apprentices in 8 months

MIGUEL Krzywdzinski has seen a lot of growth in eight months.

And it's not just the hair.

The owner of Rockhampton's Groom Barbershop celebrated the business milestone yesterday, and already has four apprentices and plans to expand.

Barber shop: Miguel Krzywdzinski from Groom Barber Shop.

Miguel has been in the hairdressing industry for the last four years after starting the trade at age 19, and opened Groom when he spotted a hole in the men's haircut market.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin yesterday, Miguel said he was thankful for the success he had experienced so far, and that it had allowed him to pass on his craft.

So far, the business has been servicing an average of 100 people a week.

"I am really happy to give my apprentices the opportunity to spread their wings and give them a lifelong craft. Most are fresh out of high school, which is an awesome time for them to figure out what they want to do,” Miguel said.

Grooming at Groom Allan Reinikka ROK230217abarber2

"I know some businesses shoot themselves in the foot by not hiring people. Especially being part of a salon where there is heaps of people, I wanted a fair few people with my as employees as well as clients.

"I strongly suggest for businesses to hire people, even if times are tough. I think it's important to give people the opportunity.

Miguel Krzywdzinski from Groom Barber Shop. Allan Reinikka ROK230217abarber1

"My boys are thankful they are getting paid and learning an awesome craft. They are really happy and everyone deserves an opportunity.”

And touching on style, Miguel said it was still the trust men's haircut that were proving to be the most popular.

"Everyone is still getting clippers on the sides, fades,” he said.

"It definitely helps that it is hot, because everyone wants to go short.”