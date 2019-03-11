Young CQ filmmakers say a big no to smoking

THOUGHT-PROVOKING: Scene starring Jesse Dewberry and Jacob Cox from headspace Rockhampton's short film The Curse of the Cigarette , which placed second in the filmmaking competition.

CENTRAL Queensland teenagers, including Jesse Dewberry, have put their filmmaking skills to the test and created short films focusing on the importance of not smoking.

Local Rotary Clubs partnered with CQ Health to provide $3000 worth of prizes for winners who created the short films that shared these important health messages.

Mr Dewberry, who works as a personal carer at Imprint Care, was part of the headspace Rockhampton team that placed second in the competition.

The 18-year-old, who was one of the lead actors in the film, said his love of headspace and the important message behind the film inspired him to be part of the team.

"I love what headspace does for everyone around the community and I just wanted to help out as much as I could and put my footprint on the earth,” he said.

"We have a lot of smokers here in Rockhampton.

"We want to cut down the smoking, we want to cut down the smoke in the atmosphere, we want to cut down the sickness and we definitely want to cut down the cigarettes littered in Rockhampton.”

The main message Mr Dewberry wanted people to take away after watching the short film, titled The Curse of the Cigarette, was to cut down on smoking.

"We want people to cut down as much as they can on smoking, stop littering their cigarettes and live a little longer,” he said.

"Smoking is not the best thing for people - there are other alternatives out there.

"Smoking can kill and make people incredibly sick.”

He said the whole team was overjoyed when they found out they had placed second in the competition.

"We were all really happy,” he said.

"We put a lot of effort into the video, so we were really hoping we would place in the top three. Although, getting our message across was our top priority.”

The team at headspace Rockhampton received $500, which went towards a table tennis set to be used by anyone who attends the youth mental health organisation.

"Everybody at headspace loves table tennis, we have some clients that come in and play on our smaller set, so we thought getting a bigger and better one would be beneficial and might attract more people,” he said.

"We want to save the rest of the money and use it later.”

While he described filmmaking as more of a hobby then a career aspiration, Mr Dewberry said there are a few more projects on the horizon, including one that will focus on the importance of anti-bullying, and another that will highlight anxiety.

Senior project officer for CQ Health's 10,000 Lives program Kalie Green said the entries showed creativity and innovation, as well as getting young people to work around the risks associated with smoking.

"It is our aim to save 10,000 lives from smoking-related deaths by 2030, and this competition really focused on our youngest community members and helped them spread the word on this important health topic,” she said.

"Rotary Clubs have a long history of supporting young people, and their help really elevated this competition and the results are fantastic.”

Local MPs contributed prize money, and Rotary helped organise extra prizes for vouchers from JB HiFi, Rebel, Kmart, Frenchville Sports Club and Birch Carroll and Coyle cinemas.

Prize winners

Lighthouse Christian College - $500 CQHHS voucher

headspace Rockhampton - $500 Barry O'Rourke - table tennis and vouchers

St Brendan's College - $250 Brittany Lauga

Baralaba State School - vouchers