Young CQ man at the 'crossroads' after drug raid

Ryan Lee Richert was sentenced today in Supreme Court in Rockhampton to 18 months prison for supplying drugs to his younger brother and another customer.

FAMILY issues and periods of homelessness were major influences in Emerald man's life story leading up to a police raid on his flat from where he was supplying methamphetamines and marijuana.

Before being convicted in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton on Thursday of three supply drugs charges, one possession of drugs over two grams, one possess drug utensil, an item used in the commission of crime, one acquired to commit crime and two possess drugs, the 24-year-old had a criminal history "hardly worth mentioning”.

Ryan Lee Richert was sentenced to 18 months prison for this set of offending by Justice Graeme Crow.

The court heard Richert and his brother were at their unit in Emerald when police raided it on November 26, 2017.

Police located five bags of meth hidden in a VHS box, along with three LSD tablets. The meth weighed 5.43g.

Police also found a bud of marijuana, scales on the bedside table, empty clip seal bags and a water pipe.

They seized a mobile phone which recorded three drug sale messages - two which resulted in sales and one that did not.

The court heard Richert supplied his younger brother with marijuana on November 17, 2017.

He supplied 28g marijuana for $400 to a person on Facebook on November 24.

The next day, he offered to supply someone with .1g of meth but the supply wasn't carried out.

Justice Crow said Richert's prejudice background was familiar to the courts.

It involved his mother subjected to domestic violence and Richert having periods of homelessness after his disabled grandmother who he cared for died when he was 18.

Richert's parents split when he was young, his mother remarried and later re-partnered with a "much younger man”.

The court heard Richert had issues with the last of his mother's partners who she recently separated from and mother and son were now working on rebuilding their relationship.

Richert is also working on drug rehabilitation with family support who were in the courtroom on Thursday.

"You are at a crossroads right now,” Justice Crow told Richert.