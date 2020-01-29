Young CQ model featured in major magazine

RISING STAR: Elizabeth Stone-Tolcher has opted to remain on board with Elite Avenue in 2020 after her initial scholarship offer in 2019. Picture: Contributed

RISING STAR: Elizabeth Stone-Tolcher has opted to remain on board with Elite Avenue in 2020 after her initial scholarship offer in 2019. Picture: Contributed

BEING featured in a ­prestigious magazine is just one of many massive ­achievements 14-year-old model Elizabeth Stone-Tolcher experienced last year.

The Cathedral College student was one of seven girls to be accepted into the 2019 Elite Avenue ­Rockhampton Model Mentor Scholarship Program. The program ran for 12 months with training fees waived.

She has since decided to continue with Elite Avenue in 2020, moving up from beginner to intermediate level.

Elizabeth said modelling opened up so many opportunities for her last year, including having her photos featured in Rising Model Magazine.

“We submitted one of my photos and I was so surprised when they picked it to run in the magazine,” she said.

“Ever since I was little, I have always wanted to be in one.”

Elizabeth also placed first in the Muse Fashion Parade for the Casual Winter Fashion section. She said she had learned so much modelling with Elite Avenue the past year.

“I’ve learned a bit about photography, angles and positions, sunshine, facial expressions and overall how to get good photos,” she said.

“I have loved every moment and made some great new friends as well.”

Growing up watching supermodels on television, Elizabeth knew modelling was something she wanted to do.

She said professional modelling was what she wanted to pursue after she finished school.

Her advice to other models starting at Elite Avenue this year was to smile and have fun.