Young CQ netball players, coaches ready for state competition

Emerald members of the Capricorn Claws Under 16 squad (from left) Darci Ryan, Charli Ryan, Bella Wass and Annie Ryan. Absent are Mollie Evans and Under 18 players Cori Gilliland and Emma Paki.

Emerald members of the Capricorn Claws Under 16 squad (from left) Darci Ryan, Charli Ryan, Bella Wass and Annie Ryan. Absent are Mollie Evans and Under 18 players Cori Gilliland and Emma Paki.

SEVERAL Emerald netball players have been selected for a Central Queensland representative team, set to compete against some of the best across the state.

Seven Emerald girls will join the Under 16 and Under 18 Capricorn Claws teams, to compete in the 2020 Nissan State Titles next week.

Charli Ryan was named captain for the Under 16 side, joined by her twin sister Darci, Mollie Evans and Annie Ryan with Bella Wass selected as a training partner.

Selected in the Under 18 team was Cori Gilliland and former ENA junior Emma Paki.

The players were selected as part of the Capricorn region’s Emerging Talent Program (ETP) camp in Rockhampton.

The ETP identifies and develops players, coaches, umpires and selectors across Queensland to improve the depth of talent across all areas of the game.

For Darci Ryan, this year’s selection makes up for last year’s disappointment when she had to withdraw from the side due to shoulder reconstruction surgery. Charli, who had originally been selected as a shadow player, was brought into the team as her replacement.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the team this year,” Darci said.

“To be back on the court after what happened last year, which was so devastating, feels great.

“This year’s team is a younger team, but we have a really good connection on court.”

Both Charli and Darci agreed that one of the best things about playing netball at this level was the community of friendships they have built, not just in Emerald, but across the state.

Young netball coach Jordan Jackson was also appointed assistant coach for the Under 16 Capricorn Claws team.

Jordan has been coaching for the past two years, both with the Emerald Netball Association and Blackwater Netball Association.

The 16-year-old applied for the assistant coaching position after seeing it advertised on social media and was appointed after facing a selection process.

“It was so exciting when I found out I had been appointed,” she said.

In her new role, Jordan has been facilitating training activities for the team before they compete at the state titles.

“It’s great to be involved in the sport of netball as a coach. Moving from playing to coaching has given me a completely different perspective to the game,” she said.

“I love seeing players’ faces when they gain an understanding of what you are coaching them. It’s great seeing them develop as players.”

Emerald Netball Association coaching convener Debbie Hall said the association was extremely proud of the players.

“Given we are certainly not the biggest association in the region, we are so proud of how many of our ENA girls were selected for the squads.

“It is not only an acknowledgment of their hard work and talent, but also a testament to our coaches.”

The Nissan State Titles will be held in Brisbane from Sunday, September 20 to Tuesday, September 22.