Young CQ student inspires with national award win

KATIE Emmert received the best birthday present this year.

On November 23, the night of her 18th birthday, the CQUniversity student won the National Apprentice Trainee of the Year at the National Training Awards in Canberra.

Katie said it was an amazing experience to travel to the nation's capital and meet the seven other finalists in her category.

The Rockhampton woman took part in a week of personal development before she accepted the honour for her trainee work within the allied health sector in Rockhampton.

After completing a Cert III in allied health while still at school, Katie landed a place at CQUniversity's occupational therapy degree.

The national award comes after Katie was named Central Queensland and then Queensland Trainee of the Year.

The original nomination came as a surprise, with Katie's mum secretly putting her name forward.

Katie said she had learnt a lot about herself along her journey so far.

"It's possible to go out and do what you want to do...it's amazing the amount of support that's behind me that I didn't even know was there, from Brittany Lauga contacting me,” she said.

Katie encouraged others to have a go at a traineeship.

"It is amazing what can come after it,” she said.

Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga congratulated Katie on her efforts.

"Katie has worked so incredibly hard and it's paid off and it is a credit to the work she has done as a wonderful trainee,” Ms Lauga said.

"We have excellent training providers and amazing talent here in Central Queensland and Katie is a prime example of that, a young person whose taken on some training, done really well at it and is now doing very well in her university studies.”

Katie has completed her first year of studying a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (Honours) at CQUniversity in Rockhampton.

She will complete the course in three years.