Young cricket star receives prestigious scholarship

YOUNG GUN: Bonnie Berry with Jodie Fields. Bonnie was one of the recipients of the 2020 Jodie Fields Cricket Scholarship.

YOUNG GUN: Bonnie Berry with Jodie Fields. Bonnie was one of the recipients of the 2020 Jodie Fields Cricket Scholarship.

A YOUNG Emerald cricket star continues to rise up the ranks and is today competing at the National Championships in Canberra as part of the under 15 Queensland squad.

Bonnie Berry, a right-arm medium-fast bowler, started with the Emerald Brothers Cricket Club at eight years old and is now representing her state.

The now 14-year-old, who also plays for the Mackay Hurricanes, was one of two young female cricketers to receive $3000 as part of the Jodie Fields Young Cricketer Development Scholarship this week.

Berry and Bundaberg’s Lucy Hamilton both received scholarships to support their personal and educational development.

Former Australian Captain Jodie Fields, who started the scholarship six years ago to support young regional Queensland players, said both girls would go far if they stayed committed.

“Both girls have shown great potential, a positive attitude, and have a great opportunity within cricket to achieve many things if they put their mind to it, no matter if that’s on or off the cricket field,” she said.

Emerald Brothers secretary Lyn Brown said it was great to see one the clubs own being recognised.

“The pathways for girls and women’s cricket have not always been that great and it is only in the last few years that women’s cricket has been actively promoted and developed,” she said.

“We hope that Bonnie’s commitment to her sport and her success inspires all our young players and her progress shows them what is achievable.”

Ms Brown said Bonnie was a role model to young players and continued to inspire young female cricketers.

“We look forward to her future involvement with our grassroots programs to help inspire more cricketers of the future,” she said.

The JFYCD Scholarship has given young female cricketers the opportunity to develop their playing careers and further their education.

Each year the Scholarship provides at least one recipient with $2,500, as well as $500 worth of playing equipment.

For the first time, two scholarships were provided in one year, thanks to support by The University of Queensland Business School and Brisbane-based specialty food and beverage manufacturer, Flavour Creations, along with Kookaburra.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this support to be able to keep the scholarship going and to encourage more young girls on their journey,” Ms Fields said.