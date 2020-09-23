Young dad charged with multiple counts of assault police

A young father has been told he will remain behind bars for a month after he was charged with multiple counts of assaulting police.

A young father imprisoned and charged with assaulting a woman while armed and in company was told by a court he "would not be going anywhere" until his next court case.

Appearing from custody via video link at the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Tuesday Daniel Robb, 26, was told he would be remanded until his next appearance scheduled for October 22.

The court heard Mount Cotton man Robb is alleged to have assaulted a woman at a Hibiscus Drive residence in Mount Cotton while armed and in company on September 18.

Daniel Robb remains in custody charged with serious assault of police. Picture: Supplied



On the same day Robb was also charged with three counts of serious assault of police officer or any person acting in aid of a police officer; three counts of assaulting police and two counts of obstructing police.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta said these were by far the defendant's most serious charges which involved Robb allegedly wrestling with police.

The court heard Robb had recently become a father and was further charged with stealing perfume from the Mount Cotton Chemist Warehouse on February 2, stealing petrol from a Cleveland 7-Eleven on February 18, committing a public nuisance at a Victoria Point shopping centre on January 7 and stealing from Heisig Constructions between December 21 and 27 in 2018.

Originally published as Young dad charged with multiple counts of serious assault of police