Young dad crashed after fleeing from cops with kids in car

A YOUNG dad who fled from police despite having two kids in his car and then crashed said he panicked at being caught driving without a licence when out buying medication.

Jayden Billman had never held a driver's licence when his Mazda 3 collided with a parked car last year.

An Ipswich court heard that the father of four and his family have now left what they consider to be bad influences of life in Townsville for a new start in Ipswich.

Jayden Leigh Billman, 23, previously from Rasmussen in Townsville, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday to evading police along Riverway Drive in Rasmussen on July 5 last year; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and driving without a seatbelt fastened.

Defence lawyer David Rawnsley sought a nine-month jail penalty with immediate parole.

Prosecutor Sergeant Nicholas Turnbull said Billman's manner of driving was of concern but immediate parole was within range.

The offending occurred around 8.15am when police tried to intercept the white Mazda 3 when it was seen leaving shops.

It had been travelling at 90 km/h on Riverway Drive when the driver lost control on a corner and the Mazda struck a parked car.

Mr Rawnsley said Billman is a father of four who this year moved with his family to Ipswich for employment and to start a new life.

He said his history reflects a previous struggle with methylamphetamine.

"His mother moved here in 2020 as they had enough of crime in Townsville," Mr Rawnsley said.

"Moved here for opportunities."

Mr Rawnsley said Billman instructs that he drove to shops to buy a ventilator and had two children with him when police attempted to pull him over.

He was not affected by any drugs.

"In the moment he panicked. In those few seconds he made terrible decisions to evade them," Mr Rawnsley said.

"He kept looking back behind him and this ultimately led to a crash.

"He is extremely grateful that no harm came to the children. They were secured by seat belts.

"He is ashamed of his actions."

Magistrate Leanne Scoines said police noticed he had two little people in the rear seat when he failed to take a corner and collided with another vehicle.

"It was incredibly foolish. You were scolded by your partner and mother," she said.

"You told officers you were getting an asthma puffer. And you have never held a licence."

Ms Scoines sentenced Billman to nine months jail with immediate parole and he was disqualified from driving for nine months.

He was fined $6,672 for evading police and received other fines totalling $500.

Ms Scoines encouraged him to make a go of it with his new job and life in Ipswich.

