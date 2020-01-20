Menu
IN COURT: Cody Noel Holzwart pleaded guilty to drink driving at Emerald Magistrates Court on January 20.
News

Young dad repeats drink driving mistake

Kristen Booth
20th Jan 2020 11:30 AM
A YOUNG father has been caught drink driving for the second time in two years.

Cody Noel Holzwart, 22, provided a BAC reading of .088 per cent when he was pulled over by police on Clermont St, Emerald, about 10.15pm on January 10.

Emerald Magistrates Court today heard he had been caught drink driving in July 2018, with a BAC of .06 per cent.

“I honestly thought I would blow under the legal limit,” Holzwart told the court today.

He said he had been pulled over after drinking the same amount previously and had blown under.

“I put it down to I hadn’t eaten, but that’s not an excuse,” Holzwart said.

“I should have known better.”

The Emerald father-of-one pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit at Emerald Magistrates Court today.

Magistrate Robert Walker told Holzwart it was a “foolish” choice to drink drive.

“You gambled. You took a calculated risk that you wouldn’t be over the limit, but you were,” he said.

Holzwart was convicted and fined $600 and disqualified from holding a drivers licence for four months.

Central Queensland News

