SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Steven Ben Hoek, 25, pleaded guilty on May 19 in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one of common assault.The assault offences breached a Supreme Court sentence handed down to Hoek in 2016 for trafficking drugs.
Crime

Young dad’s brutal assault on CQ bar manager

Kerri-Anne Mesner
20th May 2021 12:00 PM
A young dad previously convicted of drug trafficking has learned a harsh lesson about alcohol after being jailed for assaults on a Central Queensland pub manager and patron.

Steven Ben Hoek, 25, pleaded guilty on May 19 in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one of common assault.

The assault offences breached a Supreme Court sentence handed down to Hoek in 2016 for trafficking drugs.

Hoek, and others, entered The Irish Village bar in Emerald about 10.40pm on July 5, 2020.

Manager Kim Matthews advised the group they were welcome, but the venue would be shutting soon.

Hoek ordered a drink from the bartender, while acting aggressively, and was told to calm down.

Hoek responded by threatening the bartender and telling them to “go back to your own country”.

Mr Matthews intervened and told Hoek to leave.

Hoek turned his attention to Mr Matthews and punched him twice in the face, causing the victim to be pushed back by the force.

Hoek continued to move towards Mr Matthews while another staff member tried to intervene.

Mr Matthews again asked Hoek to leave and Hoek punched him again, busting his lip open.

The second victim – a patron – went to Mr Matthews’ aid, trying to restrain Hoek.

Hoek bit the man’s chest multiple times.

Another staff member at the pub who was off-duty managed to wrestle Hoek outside.

Hoek attempted to punch this staff member, but missed.

Hoek walked away, but returned and asked if Mr Matthews was calling police.

Mr Matthews said ‘yes’ and Hoek punched him again before running off.

The offending was captured on CCTV.

Police later located Hoek and he enticed them to fight him as he struggled to walk straight, slurred his words and had glassy eyes.

It wasn’t the first time alcohol caused Hoek problems with aggression.

He was convicted in 2015 for public nuisance in a licenced venue in Emerald where he tried to start a fight, then two days later, he was at a tavern fighting.

The court heard Hoek had a traumatic brain injury as a result of being assaulted in February 2020.

Justice Graeme Crow said drugs and alcohol had played a major part in Hoek’s criminal record.

“You are free to damage yourself,” he told Hoek. “But when you start damaging other people, it is not acceptable”.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said Hoek, who recently became a father, was a stepfather to his partner’s two other children and sole income earner for the family.

He said Hoek, who now lived in Townsville, had realised he could not consume alcohol and no longer drank it.

Mr Moon said Hoek had been working for a family member’s business and was studying to become a personal trainer.

Justice Crow ordered three months of the three year, three month Supreme Court suspended sentence from 2016 be activated.

He sentenced Hoek to 18 months for the 2020 Emerald assaults, to be served concurrently, along with 40 hours community service.

assault occasioning bodily harm drug trafficking supreme court in rockhampton tmbourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

