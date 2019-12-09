Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jayden Carlo Berardi pleaded guilty to driving without a licence with demerit points at Emerald Magistrates Court.
Jayden Carlo Berardi pleaded guilty to driving without a licence with demerit points at Emerald Magistrates Court.
News

Young driver caught on the road without demerit points

Kristen Booth
9th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JAYDEN Carlo Berardi was caught driving on a suspended licence at Emerald.

He appeared in Emerald Magistrate’s Court today.

The court heard the 20-year-old soon-to-be-father was stopped on the Gregory Hwy by Emerald police about 11.40am on November 5.

He was found to have a suspended licence at the time, but told police he was unsure when the suspension ended.

Berardi pleaded guilty to driving without a licence.

He was fined $450, disqualified from holding a licence for six months and a conviction was recorded.

court crimes
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky teen off to World School Sevens

        premium_icon Rocky teen off to World School Sevens

        Sport Three CQ players to line up with Lloyd McDermott Rugby Development Teams in NZ

        Woman airlifted after being hit by car while fighting fires

        premium_icon Woman airlifted after being hit by car while fighting fires

        News RACQ Capricorn Rescue attends patient injured while protecting property from...

        Arrest made at anti-Adani protest

        premium_icon Arrest made at anti-Adani protest

        Environment A woman has chained herself to a gate by her neck, and two others have locked onto...

        BULLYING: Daughters ‘not safe’ at their school

        premium_icon BULLYING: Daughters ‘not safe’ at their school

        News A mother is furious as her child was punished for saving her sister