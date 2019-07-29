Young driver cops Queensland's harshest penalty for speeding

A YOUNG driver has had his licence suspended for six months after busted doing 49km/hr over the speed limit.

Police intercepted the 25-year-old on the Capricorn Hwy at Bluff at 7.52pm on July 26 after he allegedly did 149km/hr in a 100km zone.

He was issued an infringement notice to pay a $1245 fine, loss of eight demerit points and his drivers licence suspended for six months.

That infringement notice penalty is the highest one in Queensland.