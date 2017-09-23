Young driver critical after overnight Rockhampton crash

A man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with critical injuries after a single vehicle crash on Lakes Creek Road, Rockhampton.

A man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with critical injuries after a single vehicle crash on Lakes Creek Road, Rockhampton. Photo: WIN News

A 20-YEAR-OLD man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the car he was driving crashed into a tree on Lakes Creek Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man was unconscious and trapped in the vehicle when crews were called to the scene at 1.56am.

There were three people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but the passengers were out of the vehicle when paramedics arrived.

There was major damage to the vehicle.

The young man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with critical injuries.