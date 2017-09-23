33°
News

Young driver critical after overnight Rockhampton crash

A man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with critical injuries after a single vehicle crash on Lakes Creek Road, Rockhampton.
A man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with critical injuries after a single vehicle crash on Lakes Creek Road, Rockhampton. Photo: WIN News
Michelle Gately
by

A 20-YEAR-OLD man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the car he was driving crashed into a tree on Lakes Creek Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man was unconscious and trapped in the vehicle when crews were called to the scene at 1.56am.

There were three people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but the passengers were out of the vehicle when paramedics arrived.

There was major damage to the vehicle.

The young man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with critical injuries.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
BREAKING: Bruce Hwy closed after semi-trailer rolls

BREAKING: Bruce Hwy closed after semi-trailer rolls

The truck is believed to have been carrying pesticides and fertiliser when it crashed this morning

Company boss details $11M spend on crucial CQ project

Aerial shot of Mount Morgan gold mine.

It's set to deliver 120 jobs with an $85 million construction spend

PHOTOS: Elton John wowed the crowds in Mackay

Elton John at BBPrint Stadium on September 22, 2017

Elton John and his Band open their Once in a Lifetime tour in Mackay

LETTERS: Questions linger on electricity prices

A letter writer has some questions for Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

John Blanchfield has some questions about electricity prices.

Local Partners