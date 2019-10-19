Menu
RACQ LifeFlight helicopter.
'Young' driver in critical condition after horror crash

Scott Sawyer
19th Oct 2019 10:24 AM
A YOUNG man is being flown to hospital in Brisbane, after a horror crash to start the weekend.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man's car crashed into a tree on Pound Rd, about 500m on the Cooran side of Pomona this morning.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter the man to Royal Brisbane Hospital for further treatment.

A Queensland Ambulance Service update said the man had been flown in a critical condition, after paramedics and critical care paramedics worked on the driver at the scene.

The crash was understood to have taken place just before 8am, and it was unclear how long the driver had been inside the vehicle following the crash. 

The car was understood to have rolled.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads update at 9.48am advised motorists in the area to expect length delays.

