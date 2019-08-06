Menu
Crime

Young drunk was being restrained by member of the public

Kerri-Anne Mesner
6th Aug 2019 8:00 AM
HE WAS having a night out before putting his head down to study at university when he had too much to drink and got into trouble with police.

Liam Elliot King, 19, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of public nuisance and obstruct police.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police came across King being held down by another person at 5.15am on East St on July 14.

She said they were attempting to move him to a safe location when he started abusing them loudly.

Ms Kurtz said police then moved King further away but he continued swearing despite being warned.

She said as they arrested him for public nuisance, he resisted them and kicked out at the officers.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said King was enrolled in the Steps Program for university and had gone out drinking before starting the course, but had drunk too much and couldn't recall the offending.

King was ordered to a four- month Good Behaviour Bond with a $600 recognisance. No convictions were recorded.

