Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMU FARMER: The defendant was made to pay $200 plus restitution for the stolen item.
EMU FARMER: The defendant was made to pay $200 plus restitution for the stolen item.
News

Young emu farmer in court over fowl play

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
24th Feb 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG emu farmer has had a hole pecked in his wallet following his decision to steal from the Laidley Mitre 10.

The theft took place in January, when 22-year-old Nicholas Flick made his way into the store, taking a tube of Threadlocker from its packaging and pocketing it.

He was unaware his daring theft had been caught on CCTV, which was promptly shared with police.

Flick faced the Gatton Magistrate's Court charged with the theft of the $14.50 item, where he didn't offer any excuse to justify his crime.

Magistrate Kaye Ryan noted that Flick was currently employed as an emu farmer, and should have been able to afford the low-cost item.

"It's silly, dishonest even," she said.

"I don't know what you were doing with this stuff, but you can't just take it."

Given he didn't have any prior criminal history, he was only fined $250, and ordered to compensate the cost of the stolen item.

A conviction was not recorded.

gatton magistrates court magistrate kay ryan mitre 10 nicholas flick
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New lung disease hotline launched for mine workers

        premium_icon New lung disease hotline launched for mine workers

        Health The hotline will be one-stop-shop support service for the state’s past and present mine and quarry workers.

        Woman busted with meth and weed in her car

        premium_icon Woman busted with meth and weed in her car

        News Karma Jane Lawson was busted with methamphetamines and cannabis in her car after...

        ‘Sticky beak’ at closed CQ resort lands man in court

        premium_icon ‘Sticky beak’ at closed CQ resort lands man in court

        News Kalebh Aaron Ivers found himself in trouble with the law after driving his mates...

        Women involved in nasty fight outside hospital ER department

        premium_icon Women involved in nasty fight outside hospital ER department

        News A mum appears in court after scuffle with another woman outside Rocky Hospital’s...