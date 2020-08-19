Young entrepreneurs start up their own gardening business

Campbell Lever and Levi Bellette started their own mowing service at only 17 years of age.

Campbell Lever and Levi Bellette started their own mowing service at only 17 years of age.

WHILE some 17-year-olds might spend their weekends and holidays relaxing, Levi Bellette and Campbell Lever are out mowing lawns and doing yard work.

The Cathedral College Year 12 students are the founders of CQ Mowing and Garden Maintenance, a service for all of your outdoor and yard needs.

The pair both had part-time jobs at IGA and Officeworks and were looking for something different.

They started out with flyers and went door to door in February.

As word of mouth got around, they set up their Facebook page.

With the help of Rockhampton consultancy business Cross Asia Pacific, they set up a website.

They have expanded their range of equipment, buying some mowers and other tools, got some “hand me downs” and fixed up some random junk pieces.

The business has boomed and they have even got some sub contracts from home care services and real estates.

Working on the administration side of things, the boys have also had the help from Kennas Accounting.

“We have been visiting him a few times and getting little tips,” Levi said.

Clients have beem impressed at the pair’s entrepreneurship skills and professional for their age.

“People always compliment that we are young fellas,” Levi said.

They have been blown away by their success.

“We were expecting it but not this big,” Campbell said.

The boys are also both studying diesel fitting at TAFE, while juggling schoolwork and now their business.

“It’s challenging but we make do,” Campbell said.

“We just have time to study and work, just fit it in,” Levi said.

Coming into summer, they are expecting to get more busy.

“It’s going to be good but it will be hot,” Levi said.

“And going into wet season, more jobs will come up,” Campbell said.

The pair don’t see a future in the gardening field and are looking to go into the military and defence force when they leave school.

CQ MOWING AND GARDEN MAINTENANCE

Two 17-year-old TCC students

All of your outdoor needs

Mowing, whipper snipping, gardening, wedding, poisoning, small tree removal, trim trees and hedges, dump runs and more

Mobile 0419 048 480

Email cqmgmaintenance@gmail.com

www.cqmowingandgardenmaintenance.com.au