Young father blames meth habit for serious domestic abuse

A YOUNG man who choked his partner on two separate occasions and repeatedly breached court protection orders has blamed drug addiction for his domestic violence.

Aaron Jamahl Wovat on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court to two counts of strangulation and dozens of breaches of domestic violence orders.

The 23-year-old father of two had been in custody since the last offence in December and was released on parole despite receiving a head sentence of two years and six months.

The first time Wovat choked his partner, he released her after about five seconds and apologised.

On the second occasion, her family had to intervene.

Later that evening, Wovat punched his partner in the face two or three times.

The court was told that by committing these offences, Wovat also breached a suspended prison sentence.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said Wovat started taking drugs at 15 and was a heavy methamphetamine user at the time of the offending.

Since being in prison, Wovat has got off the drugs.

Mr Lo Monaco said Wovat was no longer in contact with his partner, but wanted to arrange custody access through legal services upon release.

He said Wovat was remorseful for his actions.

"Basically he's another young man who comes before you having basically ruined his life thus far due to drugs,” Mr Lo Monaco said.

Judge Michael Burnett said it was good to see Wovat accessing rehabilitation services while in prison.

"The reference that have been provided suggest that off drugs you are a decent person,” he said.

However, Judge Burnett warned that domestic violence would not be tolerated by the community.

"This sort of behaviour is simply uncivilised,” he said.

"You plainly have not received the message loud enough and clear enough that if you do not reform your behaviour, the sentences will get longer.”

Allowing for 284 days in pre-sentence custody, Wovat was immediately released on parole.

Convictions were recorded.