News

Young father named among victims of horror crash

by Sophie Chirgwin, The Courier-Mail
26th Mar 2018 7:52 AM
A YOUNG father has been revealed as among the victims of a fatal crash which has rocked the remote town of Wandoan.

Colleagues have paid tribute to Liam Pendergast, who they say was one of two men who died early yesterday.

BP Wandoan operators Julie and Noel Mudge said he had worked for them for about three years.

He was in a car that veered off a bend on Bundi Rd about 3.30am.

He and the driver, a 49-year-old man, were pronounced dead and the scene.

A third man was last night in a stable condition at Toowoomba Hospital.

