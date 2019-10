A young woman was treated for facial injuries after a crash at Archer and Denison St in Rockhampton City on Thursday night.

A WOMAN in her 20s was taken to hospital on Thursday night after a two car crash in Rockhampton.

The two-vehcile crash was reported on Archer and Denison St at 5.14pm.

Paramedics treated the young woman for her facial injuries before transporting her in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Three other people were involved in the crash but were not injured.