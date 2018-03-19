Young first-timer gains Livingstone by-election momentum

HOT ON THE HEELS: Votes for Alana Murray are quickly starting to catch up to current by-election front-runner, Pat Eastwood.

FIRST-time contender Alana Murray is closing the gap between herself and Livingstone Council by-election front-runner Pat Eastwood.

With postal votes to be counted over the next week, the by-election to fill former councillor Graham Scott's position is still anyone's race.

Yesterday the Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) announced Yeppoon surfing coach Mr Eastwood was 232 votes ahead of law student Ms Murray, 21.

With 70.76% of the roll counted, Ms Murray had closed the gap to just 105 votes as of 1.52pm yesterday.

With 29.24 per cent of the votes still to be counted before Tuesday March 27 postal vote cut-off, Livingstone Shire will be waiting another week before the successful candidate is announced.

As the top contenders emerge, two candidates have graciously conceded defeat, congratulating their fellow council hopefuls.

Candidate Murray Smith submitted a letter to the editor yesterday to thank the "600 or so people" that had voted for him thus far, as well as the other candidates who have become Mr Smith's "friends for life".

"I am humbled by your support and promise to keep up the fight for the next two years and come back much bigger and stronger in 2020," Mr Smith said.

"I've spoken with Pat Eastwood and offered my heartfelt congratulations, pending the return of the postal vote of course.

"I truly hope Pat can rise up to the numerous challenges that the Livingstone Shire currently faces. He will have a very full two years before the next election.

"To all the other candidates... you are a calibre all of your own. To have 10 people who care enough about what is happening in this shire, to stand up and take a stand gives me heart that there can be a silver lining."

Candidate Jo Stoyl also reached out to thank Livingstone for the support she has received and to praise the other candidates who each "brought something that this community needs" and were "fantastic to get to know and work alongside".

Despite Mr Smith's early congratulations to Mr Eastwood, it could still be too soon to name either front runner as the reigning winner.

The Morning Bulletin has approached Mr Eastwood and Ms Murray for comment.

Current Poll Results

1. Pat Eastwood: 20.07% 2. Alana Murray: 19.47% 3. Rhodes Watson: 17.59% 4. Lou Shipway: 11.38% 5. Ben Watson: 11.11% 6. Bernadette Melrose: 6.28% 7. Jo Stoyel: 3.95% 8. Murray Smith: 3.44% 9. Heath Henwood: 3.19% 10. Julie Martin: 1.81% 11. Terry Arnold: 1.71%