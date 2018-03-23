Young gang of 10 attack and rob teenage girls in Rocky CBD

TWO YOUNG girls were reportedly robbed and assaulted last Sunday night.

A 15 and a 16 year old were walking home from Riverbank festivities when a large group of juveniles approached them near the old bridge.

Detective Senior Sergeant, Child Protection Unit Paul Elliot confirmed the incident occurred on the Fitzroy bridge, in the proximity of the Toff St on ramp last Sunday night, between the hours of 9.30 and 10pm,”

The two females were walking along the foot bridge when they were "accosted by a number of young people.”

Snr Sgt Elliot said a 12 year old male and 14 year old female have been identified and charged with robbery as a result of the investigation so far.

They are due to front court in April and May.

At this stage, police are appealing to the public for witnesses.

"Anybody who may have observed or seen anything out of the ordinary, in particular a ruckus, a fight in that area at some stage, any person who may have been walking around that area, being in vehicles, especially people with dashcam footage,” Snr Sgt Elliot said.

"We are investigating the incident, some people stood back, some people took park in the incident and we are still determining that through investigation.”

Police are particularly interested in speaking with a male person who "stopped and rendered assistance” to the girls getting assaulted.

"We understand the group of people actually left or ran off up lower Musgrave St, so in a northerly direction form where they were after his interjection,” Snr Sgt Elliot said.

"So he has actually prevented further assaults or further loss of property from those people.”

Police believe it was a random attack.

"Opportunisticly they took mobile phones and wallets from these people which we have since recovered some of that since,” Snr Sgt Elliot said.

The two females sustained "superficial injuries.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.