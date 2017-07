A young girl was airlifted from a property west of Rockhampton overnight.

A YOUNG girl is recovering in Rockhampton Hospital after being airlifted from a property west of Rockhampton overnight.

About 6.30pm, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to attend Balcomba, approximately 50 miles west of Rocky, after a six-year-old girl fell from a horse.

The girl was treated on scene for suspected spinal injuries before being transported to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

She was in a stable condition.