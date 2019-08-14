Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stock ambulance
Stock ambulance Bev Lacey
Breaking

Young girl crushed to death in horror accident

Ellen Ransley
by
14th Aug 2019 12:13 PM | Updated: 1:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.30PM:  WORKPLACE Health and Safety Queensland officers are on their way to Roma to investigate a tragic incident that killed a young girl. 

A WHS spokesman confirmed they would investigate the incident and prepare a report for the coroner. 

"We will be working closely with Queensland Police Service," the spokesperson said.

It is understood the young girl was killed after being crushed by a tyre at a Roma workplace yesterday, while playing.

EARLIER: A YOUNG girl has been killed in a horror workplace accident in western Queensland.

The girl was crushed by a tyre.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman confirmed the incident happened at a workplace in Roma yesterday.

Workplace Health and Safety are in the early stages of investigating and will make enquiries.

"Due to the fatality, we won't be giving any more details at this stage," a spokesman said.

MORE TO COME.

More Stories

death editors picks qas qps
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Latest update on the Lakes Creek Rd armed robbery

    premium_icon Latest update on the Lakes Creek Rd armed robbery

    News The Sunday night crime is just the latest robbery in Rockhampton.

    • 14th Aug 2019 12:29 PM
    'It's proof the rehab needs to be built' Man dies from drugs

    premium_icon 'It's proof the rehab needs to be built' Man dies from drugs

    News Bernadine said her friend had attempted to overcome his dependency.

    Find out how this student mixes school and fiery bull riding

    premium_icon Find out how this student mixes school and fiery bull riding

    Rodeo Every week the Year 12 student competes for the SBC Rodeo Club