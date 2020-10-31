Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A girl has died of alleged mistreatment by a southern suburbs woman, who has now been charged with criminal neglect.
A girl has died of alleged mistreatment by a southern suburbs woman, who has now been charged with criminal neglect.
Crime

Young girl dies from alleged neglect

by Brad Crouch
31st Oct 2020 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been charged with criminal neglect and aggravated assault after a young girl in her care died of alleged mistreatment.

The woman, 51, of Adelaide's southern suburbs, was arrested by detectives from the Special Crimes Investigation Section on Thursday.

It is alleged a girl, whose age has not been released, suffered harm due to neglect while in the care of the woman.

The arrest follows an "extensive investigation" over several recent months by local detectives and specialist areas of SA Police.

The woman was granted bail and will appear in the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on December 16.

"The Department for Child Protection cannot talk about specifics of the case as it is currently subject to a police investigation," a spokesman said on Friday night.

 

Originally published as Young girl dies from alleged neglect

child neglect crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Political expert predicts winners for Qld, Rocky, Keppel

        Premium Content Political expert predicts winners for Qld, Rocky, Keppel

        News Find out what election outcomes we should expect in Queensland, Rocky and Keppel according to political analyst Dr Chris Salisbury.

        GARDENING: Perfume your garden all year round

        Premium Content GARDENING: Perfume your garden all year round

        News Our garden columnist Neil Fisher explains how attractive fragrances can add a whole...

        Keppel candidates outline election promises

        Premium Content Keppel candidates outline election promises

        Politics Here is what your aspiring candidates are promising.

        The full list of promises for Rocky’s election candidates

        Premium Content The full list of promises for Rocky’s election candidates

        News Check out our comprehensive list of election promises from the candidates...