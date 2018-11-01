Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

‘Tired mum’ Halloween costume goes viral

1st Nov 2018 8:42 AM

THIS girl's Halloween costume is so relatable that mums everywhere don't know whether to laugh or cry.

Jillian, 13, decided to attend Halloween festivities dressed as a 'tired mum', with uggboots, a Starbucks coffee in hand, two clingy babies, mascara-smudged eyes and a shopping bag holding wine. Her mum Lindsay couldn't stop laughing when she first saw the outfit.

"It's literally EVERYTHING" she wrote on the family's Facebook page. "She pulled this off perfectly!"

In an article written for Love What Matters, Lindsay wrote how growing up in a big family "she has seen the blood, sweat and tears that go into raising kids".

The photos have since gone viral, including thousands of funny comments from mums who can seriously relate.

"We don't even have to dress up" one mum wrote, attracting thousands of likes.

Great costume!

costumes editors picks halloween motherhood parenting viral

Top Stories

    Prison escape accused also faces burglary, car theft charges

    premium_icon Prison escape accused also faces burglary, car theft charges

    Crime A PRISONER from Mackay accused of doing the dash while undertaking community work seems set to plead guilty to the charges against him, his lawyer has indicated

    • 1st Nov 2018 9:50 AM
    New Bowen Basin mine to bring 350 jobs for CQ

    premium_icon New Bowen Basin mine to bring 350 jobs for CQ

    Business Exclusive: About 350 ongoing jobs will be up for grabs

    Does this look like a collection centre?

    premium_icon Does this look like a collection centre?

    Environment As Qlds's collection scheme starts today, some sites are unfinished.

    Time to unleash the bounty hunters?

    premium_icon Time to unleash the bounty hunters?

    Council News LOCAL councils are pushing for a $5 bounty on big biosecurity risk.

    Local Partners